Per Tola Gold Rate slips to Rs429,736 in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – If you have been planning to buy gold, Monday brought some relief as gold prices in Pakistan dropped, slipping below the Rs430,000-per-tola mark after losses in the international bullion market.

The latest rates show that 24-karat gold has become Rs3,800 cheaper per tola, bringing the price down to Rs429,736, while the price of 10 grams has fallen by Rs3,258 to Rs368,429.

Gold Prices in Pakistan

Unit Latest Price Change Gold (24K) Per Tola Rs429,736 –Rs3,800 Gold (24K) 10 Grams Rs368,429 – Rs3,258 International Gold Per Ounce $4,073 –$38 Silver Per Tola Rs6,339 –Rs123

The decline comes after international gold prices fell by $38 per ounce to $4,073, including a premium of $20, with the weakness in global bullion prices directly impacting Pakistan’s local market.

Silver prices have also followed the downward trend, with the price per tola dropping by Rs123 to settle at Rs6,339. Buyers and investors are closely monitoring the market as continued fluctuations in international gold prices are expected to determine whether the current decline offers a buying opportunity or signals further losses in the days ahead.