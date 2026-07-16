Model Huma Saleem accuses Pakistani Cricketer of Harassment, Threats and Emotional Abuse

LAHORE – Actor and model Huma Saleem levelled series of explosive allegations against Pakistani cricketer, accusing him of harassment, intimidation, emotional abuse, character assassination and attempting to damage her professional reputation.

In a detailed note, Huma claimed she has had no contact with the cricketer for the past two months, yet continues to face threats and psychological harassment. “I’m writing this in a very unsettling time,” she said, alleging that the cricketer is “a cheat, fraud and womaniser” and claiming that he recently “crossed the limit” by threatening and harassing her despite the lack of communication between them.

The model said every time she attempts to move on with her life, the cricketer allegedly returns to disturb her mentally. She said no woman would deliberately risk public scrutiny and social backlash unless her patience had been exhausted.

The actor further alleged that the cricketer contacted members of her family, friends and professional associates in an attempt to tarnish her image. She claimed that after resuming work, individuals connected to her career also received messages intended to damage her professional standing.

Huma said the alleged harassment was not new and that she experienced similar treatment while she was in a relationship with him. She accused both the cricketer and his family of contributing to what she described as a sustained campaign against her.

Calling the relationship emotionally abusive, Huma said she had remained silent for a long time but had now reached a point where she could no longer stay quiet. “I have been in an abusive relationship and still I never said anything, but this time my threshold has exceeded,” she wrote. She also alleged that the cricketer had repeatedly portrayed her negatively while misleading others about their relationship.

She also mentioned to expose the cricketer’s activities in hotels involving Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) money. However, she did not provide evidence for the claim in her posts. The actor said her legal team is preparing to release documentary evidence in the coming days and that further revelations regarding the cricketer will be made publicly.

So far, the cricketer has not publicly responded to Huma Saleem’s allegations.