Govt officer fined Rs500,000 for comparing female colleague with transgender persons

ISLAMABAD – A government officer has been fined Rs500,000 after being found guilty of harassing a female colleague through derogatory and inappropriate remarks, according to a decision by the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment.

The case details stated that the officer repeatedly taunted his female co-worker over not having children and used insulting language against her.

The decision noted that the accused compared the woman to the transgender community over her inability to have children and deliberately used gender-based derogatory remarks as a means of humiliation.

The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment stated that such behaviour has no place in a professional workplace environment and cannot be tolerated.

The ruling emphasised the importance of maintaining dignity, respect and a harassment-free atmosphere for employees in professional settings.