ISPR Summer Camp brings 4,000 Youth together for Ideology, Leadership Sessions

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) organized Summer Camp 2026, bringing together more than 4,000 students from over 18 locations to promote national awareness, leadership, and civic engagement through interactive sessions on the nation’s history, ideology, and contemporary issues.

A key highlight of camp was a special interactive session led by Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University, who addressed participants on Pakistan’s past, present, and future, while emphasizing the significance of the Two-Nation Theory in the country’s ideological foundation.

Speaking to the students, Dr. Ahmad described the Ideology of Pakistan as the intellectual force that united Muslims of the Indian subcontinent under a distinct identity and paved the way for the creation of an independent state. He said the country’s constitutional framework guarantees full religious, social, and legal protection to all minority communities.

The session also focused on regional and geopolitical issues. Referring to India, Dr. Ahmad said the country’s “extremist policies” and treatment of minority communities had further exposed what he called its “so-called secular image.” He reiterated that Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute has remained principled, consistent, and unambiguous.

Encouraging critical thinking among participants, Dr. Ahmad urged students to study history through research and authentic sources before forming independent opinions. He called on young people to use their knowledge and abilities to become agents of positive change and contribute to Pakistan’s development and national reconstruction.

According to ISPR, Summer Camp 2026 is designed to help young Pakistanis develop leadership skills, enhance their capabilities, and strengthen national consciousness by engaging them in discussions on history, identity, and contemporary national issues.

The initiative attracted participation from thousands of male and female students representing different parts of the country, making it one of ISPR’s largest youth outreach programs. Officials described the camp as an important platform for inspiring the next generation to play a constructive role in Pakistan’s future while promoting awareness of the country’s ideological and constitutional foundations.