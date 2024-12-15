Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistanis among survivors as migrants boat sinks near Greece; Five dead, dozens missing

ISLAMABAD – Another tragic incident occurred with illegal migrant boats in which five died, while over three dozen are missing near Greece’s Southern Islands.

Reports in international media quoting Greek coast guard officials said these boats, which were moving from Libya, were carrying passengers from third-world countries including Pakistan, Syria, Bangladesh, and Sudan.

Several Pakistanis were among those rescued in the first incident that occurred near island of Crete. These survivors were later transferred to the island of Crete. Another rescue operation was done in which nearly fifty migrants were saved, while a third operation rescued 86 others near another Greek island.

The exact number of illegal migrants remains unknown as the search for missing individuals continues.

Pakistani top officials including Interior Minister ordered an immediate probe into human trafficking from South Asian nation. A committee has been formed, led by the Additional Secretary of the Interior Ministry, to submit a report within next week.

Minister condemned such operations, calling them an unacceptable crime and highlighting the destruction they bring to countless lives.

Greece boat tragedy: 82 bodies of Pakistani nationals recovered, says Rana Sanaullah  

