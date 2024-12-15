Third Pakistani cricketer announces retirement in two days; details inside

LAHORE – Pakistani pacer and world’s tallest cricketer Mohammad Irfan decided to hang his boots as he announced retirement after Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir.

Irfan, who faced Pakistan Cricket Board’s wrath over violation of Code of Conduct, was not seen in any games for quite some time, and finally announced his decision to distance from international cricket at age of 42.

The 7foot tall cricketer, who hailed from small town of Gaggoo Mandi, shared news in a social media post, thanking players, coaches, and fans for their support throughout his career.

Irfan expressed gratitude for unforgettable memories, and love he received during these years, saying he will always continue to support and celebrate the game.

His retirement came at heels of a similar announcements by Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, as the duo decided to distance from international cricket.

Imad Wasim, reflecting on his time with the national team, said he decided to retire from international cricket but would continue his journey in domestic and franchise cricket while Amir also announced retirement for second time.