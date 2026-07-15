Gas cylinder Blast in Saudi Arabia leaves five Pakistanis dead

RIYADH – A tragic gas cylinder explosion in Riyadh took lives of five Pakistani expatriates, leaving their families and the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia in mourning.

The fatal blast occurred in the Manfouhah area of the Saudi capital. Preliminary reports indicate that all five victims belonged to Mansehra district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Saeed, Abid Hussain, Abdul Rahman, Muhammad Safeer, and Muhammad Rustam.

Following the tragedy, the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh expressed profound grief and extended its condolences to the bereaved families. The embassy said its officials are in close contact with Saudi police and other relevant authorities to oversee the case and facilitate the necessary legal procedures.

According to the embassy, arrangements for the victims’ burial in Saudi Arabia or the repatriation of their bodies to Pakistan will be made once all legal formalities have been completed in coordination with the Saudi authorities.

The heartbreaking incident has deeply affected the Pakistani expatriate community in the Kingdom, with many expressing sorrow over the loss of five fellow countrymen. Further details about the cause of the explosion are expected as Saudi authorities continue their investigation.