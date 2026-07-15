Walee acquires Reigning PMGO 2026 Champions 4Thrives ahead of Esports World Cup

ISLAMABAD — Walee has made South Asian PUBG Mobile history by acquiring reigning PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2026 champions 4Thrives ahead of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 in Paris. Backed by Quick TopUps and BigBaat, showing growing investment in esports while giving the world champion roster long-term support as they prepare to compete on the global stage.

Backed by Quick TopUps and BigBaat, the acquisition represents a major milestone in Walee’s continued expansion into competitive gaming and esports. The partnership underscores the company’s long-term commitment to investing in elite talent, strengthening Pakistan’s esports ecosystem, and creating new opportunities for players, fans, and the broader gaming community.

Over the past several years, Walee has established itself as one of Pakistan’s leading digital media and sports companies through strategic investments, partnerships, and community-driven initiatives. After building a strong presence in traditional sports and digital entertainment, the company is now accelerating its ambitions in esports—one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment industries.

The acquisition comes at a historic moment for 4Thrives. Fresh off their championship-winning performance at the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2026, the team has earned global recognition as one of the world’s premier PUBG Mobile rosters. Their victory not only cemented their place among the world’s elite but also secured qualification for the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026, set to take place in Paris, France.

The PMGO triumph has established 4Thrives as one of the most successful PUBG Mobile teams ever to emerge from South Asia, further elevating Pakistan’s reputation on the international esports stage.

Speaking about the acquisition, a spokesperson for Walee said the move reflects the company’s confidence in the future of esports and the exceptional talent emerging from the region.

“This acquisition reflects our belief in the future of esports and the incredible talent emerging from our region. We’ve spent years building communities around sports, entertainment, and digital content. Bringing 4Thrives into our ecosystem is a natural next step as we continue investing in platforms, talent, and opportunities that can help elevate Pakistan’s presence on the global esports stage.”

The partnership also integrates Walee’s broader ecosystem, creating new experiences for both players and fans. Through Quick TopUps, gamers will gain access to exclusive experiences, rewards, promotions, and activations centered around the team and the wider gaming community. Meanwhile, BigBaat will play a key role in strengthening fan engagement by delivering exclusive content, live streams, behind-the-scenes coverage, community interactions, and storytelling that brings supporters closer to the players throughout their journey.

For 4Thrives, the acquisition marks the beginning of a new chapter following their world championship success. The organization will now benefit from Walee’s long-term backing, infrastructure, and resources as they prepare for the biggest tournament of their careers at the Esports World Cup.

A representative of 4Thrives expressed excitement about the partnership and the opportunities it will create moving forward.

“Winning PMGO was a defining moment for us, but our journey is far from over. The Esports World Cup is our next challenge, and we’re excited to begin this new chapter with Walee, QuickTopUps, and BigBaat as we continue representing our fans and our region on the world stage.”

As preparations begin for the Esports World Cup 2026 in Paris, the newly formed 4Thrives Walee roster will enter the tournament carrying the momentum of a world championship victory and the backing of one of Pakistan’s leading digital entertainment companies.

The acquisition is widely regarded as one of the most significant investments in South Asian PUBG Mobile history, signaling a new era for competitive gaming in the region. Beyond the transfer of a championship-winning roster, the partnership represents a broader vision of developing esports through sustainable investment, fan engagement, digital innovation, and long-term support for elite talent.

With Walee’s growing presence across sports, entertainment, and digital media, alongside the support of Quick TopUps and BigBaat, 4Thrives Walee will head into the world’s biggest esports event not only as defending world champions but also as ambassadors for Pakistan’s rapidly expanding esports ecosystem and the rising ambitions of South Asian competitive gaming.