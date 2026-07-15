12 Pakistanis kidnapped in Iran after being lured with promise of passage to Europe

Twelve Pakistani youths were allegedly kidnapped in Iran after human smugglers lured them with the promise of sending them to Europe.

According to officials, the smugglers tortured the victims, recorded videos of the abuse, and sent the footage to their families while demanding ransom for their release.

A spokesperson for the FIA Lahore Zone said the victims had paid the smugglers to be transported to Italy via Iran.

The spokesperson said a case has been registered, and raids are underway to arrest those involved in the human smuggling network. Special investigation teams have also been formed to secure the victims’ recovery.

The FIA added that it is in contact with relevant authorities abroad to trace the kidnapped youths and facilitate their rescue.