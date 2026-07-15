Pakistan faces risk of fuel shortage as oil industry issues red alert

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan could face a petrol shortage after the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) issued a red alert to the government over the country’s fuel supply situation and called for immediate action.

In an emergency letter to the minister for energy, the OCAC warned that customs-related delays in clearing imported petroleum products are threatening the fuel supply chain, adding that the country’s current fuel reserves are sufficient for only 15 days.

According to the letter, Pakistan currently has around 370,000 tonnes of petroleum products in storage. However, delays in customs clearance have prevented several imported petrol cargoes from reaching the domestic market.

The OCAC said technical issues with the Customs WeBOC system have also put the clearance of fuel shipments arriving between July 15 and 17 at risk.

Oil companies further stated that the government’s failure to pay Rs66.7 billion in outstanding Price Differential Claims (PDCs) has increased financial pressure on the sector. They urged the government to immediately clear the pending dues and remove obstacles to customs clearance of imported petroleum products.

The letter also noted that Pakistan State Oil (PSO) was not allowed to import additional petroleum products in June 2026, resulting in lower fuel reserves and raising concerns about future supply disruptions.