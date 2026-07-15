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SHC rejects YouTuber Rajab Butt’s plea to quash blasphemy-related case

By Web Desk
7:52 pm | Jul 15, 2026
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KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has rejected YouTuber Rajab Butt’s petition seeking to quash a case registered against him over the alleged desecration of Islamic symbols, and directed authorities to complete the investigation at the earliest.

The court dismissed Rajab Butt’s plea and instructed the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police to ensure that the investigation is concluded without delay.

The court further directed that if the investigating officer finds no evidence against the accused, an immediate report should be submitted to the relevant trial court.

According to the written order, the High Court’s directions must be implemented within three weeks.

The verdict was issued after the court had earlier reserved its decision following the completion of arguments from both sides.

Rajab Butt is facing the case registered at Karachi’s Haidery Market Police Station on the complaint of advocate Riaz Solangi.

 

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