Karachi police arrest suspect in alleged rape of foreign woman

KARACHI – Karachi’s Darakhshan police have arrested a suspect named in a case involving the alleged rape of a foreign woman in the Clifton area.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Adi Mahmood, was taken into custody after being nominated in the case. He works as a sanitation worker in Clifton and is a resident of Mahmoodabad.

Darakhshan SHO Rashid said the foreign woman is approximately 50 years old. According to the preliminary investigation, the woman had accompanied the suspect earlier, and upon returning, she invited him to her apartment to show him her pet dogs.

Police said the arrested suspect has been handed over to the investigation police for further legal proceedings.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.