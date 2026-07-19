‘Come Arrest Me’: Javed Hashmi dares Police after being booked in Power Theft Case

MULTAN – Senior politician and estranged PML-N leader Javed Hashmi has been booked in an alleged electricity theft case after the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) accused him of illegally bypassing an electricity meter at his residence, according to a First Information Report (FIR).

The case has also been registered against Hashmi’s two sons-in-law, Makhdoom Zahid Bahar Hashmi and Barrister Makhdoom Shahzeb Hashmi. Responding defiantly to the case, the 78-year-old challenged authorities to arrest him immediately. “Arrest me. I will not even apply for bail. I am sitting in my house. I will neither hide nor run away. Come and arrest me.”

According to the FIR, MEPCO’s Makhdoom Rashid Sub-Division, an inspection team visited Hashmi House on July 17, 2026, along with Monitoring & Testing department, and officials found loop attached to electricity meter terminals, allowing power to be consumed without proper metering. The alleged tampering, according to MEPCO, is evidence of electricity theft.

Officials estimated the financial loss to the utility at approximately Rs249,100. The inspection team also seized Meter No. 221638 with meter reading of 22,180.

FIR requests police to register a case under Section 462-J of the Electricity Act and forward a copy to MEPCO for further legal proceedings. MEPCO officials said electricity to Hashmi’s residence was disconnected on Saturday evening following the inspection and registration of the case.

After registration of FIR, Hashmi issued strong statement on X, saying he would fully face the legal process without seeking bail. “Whatever allegations you want to make, make them. I will not apply for bail. I am at my home. I will neither hide nor go anywhere.”