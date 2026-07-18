Doctors in Punjab to get Advanced Clinical Training Under New UHS Program

LAHORE – Punjab government decided to launch six-month Certificate in Family Medicine program for general practitioners (GPs), empowering thousands of doctors with modern clinical skills and helping reduce the overwhelming burden on major teaching hospitals.

The initiative was formalized through signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UHS and the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC). Under the agreement, both institutions will jointly work to strengthen primary healthcare by improving the quality of medical services delivered at the community level.

The 6-month certification program is designed to provide general practitioners with advanced, evidence-based medical training. Participants will receive practical instruction in evidence-based treatment, patient safety, and clinical governance, enabling them to deliver higher standards of care in everyday clinical practice.

UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that hands-on training will be conducted at UHS-affiliated teaching hospitals as well as approved training centers across Punjab. He added that the curriculum will include internationally recognized certification courses in Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Life Support (ALS), trauma management, emergency medicine, newborn care, and maternal healthcare.

Professor Rathore further announced that doctors who successfully complete the program will be awarded an official Certificate in Family Medicine by the University of Health Sciences.

He also noted that Punjab Healthcare Commission will play key role in ensuring the program’s success by supporting training in quality of care, patient safety, infection prevention and control, and trainer development. According to him, strengthening the skills of family physicians will not only improve healthcare outcomes for patients but will also significantly ease the patient load on Punjab’s major tertiary-care hospitals.

Healthcare experts believe the initiative is much needed investment in Punjab’s frontline medical workforce, with the potential to improve access to quality healthcare, enhance patient safety, and build a stronger primary healthcare system across the province.