Next-Gen MG ZS to be launched in Pakistan? full details here

KARACHI – MG Motor Pakistan sparked fresh excitement after releasing a cryptic teaser that hints at arrival of a new model. While the company has kept the vehicle under wraps, design cues, particularly the alloy wheels, closely match those of the latest-generation MG ZS.

Combined with previously leaked images, the teaser has fueled speculation that the all-new MG ZS could soon make its debut in Pakistan, but there is no official confirmation yet.

The teaser reveals only handful of design elements, including alloy wheel, headlight, and steering wheel, while the rest of the vehicle remains hidden. Accompanied by the caption, “Are you ready for a brand new experience?”, the post has fueled speculation about what could be MG’s next big launch in the Pakistani market.

MG ZS New-Gen

The new-generation MG ZS is modern compact SUV with two powertrain options, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 116 PS and 148 Nm, and MG’s Hybrid+ system delivering a combined output of around 197 PS.

The SUV features redesigned exterior with split LED headlights, a full-width LED rear light bar, and 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels, while the cabin houses dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and other premium features.

Higher-spec variants also come equipped with advanced safety technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and a 360-degree camera. Although MG Motor Pakistan has not confirmed local specifications, variants, pricing, or launch details, recent teasers suggest the all-new MG ZS could soon make its debut in the country.

In Pakistan, this is the first time the new-generation MG ZS surfaced on the local automotive radar as leaked images of SUV surfaced online, offering first glimpse of the model. The matching alloy-wheel design seen in both the leaked images and MG’s latest teaser has only added weight to the speculation.

Globally, the latest-generation MG ZS is offered with two powertrain options: a conventional petrol engine and MG’s Hybrid+ system. If the SUV is indeed headed to Pakistan, MG could launch either the petrol variant, the hybrid version, or introduce both to cater to different segments of the market.