Hira Mani trolled for recreating Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Scene

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hira Mani has once again found herself trending, but this time, not for a blockbuster drama or stellar performance. Instead, the spotlight landed on a makeup chair, a Bollywood classic, and a recreation that social media clearly wasn’t ready for.

The 37-year-old actress, dressed in a simple black shalwar kameez while getting her makeup done, decided it was the perfect moment to channel Kareena Kapoor’s iconic “San Sanana” performance from Asoka. From the hand movements to the facial expressions, Hira gave it her all—whether the internet asked for it or not.

The clip spread across social media within hours, and so did the criticism. Many viewers questioned the need for the recreation, with some calling it “cringe,” while others wondered if certain Bollywood moments are better left untouched. The comments section quickly transformed into an unofficial review panel, where users handed out more critiques than compliments.

Of course, not everyone joined the roasting session. A section of fans came to Hira’s defense, arguing that it was nothing more than a light-hearted tribute to a popular Bollywood scene and that social media had, once again, overreacted to a harmless video.

Ironically, the actress, known for memorable performances in hit dramas such as Do Bol, Kashf, Sun Yara, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Dayan, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and the ongoing Rahguzar, is currently busy with multiple television and film projects. Yet, despite a career filled with successful roles, it took a few seconds of lip-syncing and nostalgic dance moves to steal all the headlines.