Workers injured as Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Oil facility comes under Iranian attack

KUWAIT CITY – A fresh wave of regional tensions erupted after Iran targeted Kuwait Petroleum Corporation oil facility, leaving workers injured and causing damage. The attack, which also struck key power infrastructure, intensified concerns over the security of vital energy assets across the Gulf.

Iran launched fresh drone and missile attacks in Gulf, striking key oil, power and water facilities in escalation that raised concerns over security of critical infrastructure across the region.

In response to the overnight U.S. strike on an Iranian desalination plant near Jask, Iran launched retaliatory strikes this morning on another power station and desalination plant in Kuwait. Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said the attack sparked a… pic.twitter.com/f8vKnCee8c — OSINTWarfare (@OSINTWarfare) July 18, 2026

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) confirmed that one of its oil facilities was hit in repeated attacks, causing extensive material damage and injuring several workers. Iranian missiles reportedly also targeted a power and water plant, forcing the shutdown of multiple electricity generation units.

The attack came after another strike on similar infrastructure, showing what Kuwaiti officials described as an intensifying campaign against essential civilian facilities.

Kuwait’s fire department said firefighters responding to the blaze, along with a worker at the affected site, sustained injuries during emergency operations.

Condemning these attacks, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry accused Tehran of targeting civilian infrastructure, warning that the repeated strikes endangered public safety and threatened the stability of the country. “The repeated targeting of these vital facilities demonstrates a systematic hostile approach against civilian sites and critical infrastructure,” the ministry said, calling these attacks a serious threat to civilian lives.

The latest escalation comes as US carried out 7th consecutive night of strikes against Iran, further intensifying conflict. In retaliation, Tehran also expanded its military response beyond the main battlefield, launching drone and missile attacks toward Gulf states that are not directly involved in the conflict, including Kuwait and Bahrain.

The attacks also disrupted air travel. Kuwait Airways announced it had rescheduled most of its flights after authorities temporarily suspended operations at Kuwait International Airport following the strikes.