Flight fares likely to rise as Pakistan hikes Jet Fuel Prices

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government sharply raised prices of commercial aircraft fuel, petrol and high-speed diesel, citing higher global oil prices and rising import premiums amid renewed regional tensions.

The price of jet fuel has been increased by Rs40.35 per litre, taking new rate to Rs291.55 per litre, as the latest revision comes just weeks after another increase, bringing the cumulative rise in jet fuel prices to Rs53.58 per litre over the past two weeks.

The government also revised prices of petroleum products, increasing petrol by Rs5.44 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs31.05 per litre with immediate effect. The revised prices will remain in force until July 20, with petrol now selling at Rs316.15 per litre and diesel at Rs354.35 per litre.

Petroleum Division said the increase reflects the impact of higher import costs and a surge in international oil prices triggered by fresh regional geopolitical tensions. The decision sparked criticism from All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, which rejected the price hike and announced it would formulate a protest strategy next week.

The price surge is expected to ripple across the economy. Petrol, which is widely used by private vehicles, motorcycles, rickshaws and small transport, directly affects millions of middle- and lower-middle-income households. Meanwhile, the steep rise in jet fuel prices is likely to add pressure on airline operating costs, raising concerns over potential increases in domestic and international airfares.