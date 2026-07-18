Shweta Tiwari turns up the heat in Bold Bikini Video

Shweta Tiwari has once again proved why she’s one of the most glamorous stars in Bollywood. The 45-year-old actress, who is also a proud mother of two, has taken social media by storm after stunning photos and videos from her recent Lonavala vacation went viral.

Known for her flawless fitness and effortless style, Shweta turned heads as she slipped into a bikini for a fun-filled pool party with friends. Her confident appearance and youthful glow quickly became the talk of the internet, with fans flooding social media with compliments and calling her “ageless.”

The actress shared glimpses of the trip in her latest vlog, where she celebrated a close friend’s birthday at a scenic resort in Lonavala. Joined by her son and a group of friends, Shweta enjoyed every moment of the getaway with cake-cutting, music, dance, games, and endless laughter before everyone headed to the pool.

Adding a fun twist to the day, Shweta revealed that she had accidentally forgotten to pack her swimwear. Luckily, one of her friends stepped in and lent her a bikini, allowing the actress to join the pool party without missing a beat.

On the work front, Shweta was last seen in the 2024 film Singham Again and is now gearing up for her upcoming film Vvan, a project her fans are eagerly waiting to watch.