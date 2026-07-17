Hania Aamir blends Luxury Fashion with Playful BTS Moments in New Photo Dump

Superstar Hania Aamir sent fans into a frenzy after dropping an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse from a glamorous high-fashion photoshoot, proving that she can effortlessly balance runway elegance with her signature playful charm.

The Mere Humsafar actress gave fans a front-row seat to the making of the stunning editorial, showing a studio portrait shot against a crisp white backdrop. Dressed in a fitted black long-sleeve top, black sheer tights, pointed pumps, a dramatic voluminous ruffled black train, and bold gold cuff bracelets, Hania embraced a sleek couture aesthetic that instantly caught attention online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Adding another layer of luxury to the visual story, she shared candid moments that revealed the fun and hard work behind the production. One mirror selfie captured her arriving in a relaxed daytime look wearing a white embroidered kurta, oversized headphones around her neck, round sunglasses, and a shoulder bag while riding the elevator at a hotel.

Another playful studio mirror snap showed the actress posing confidently as a crew member jokingly flexed in the foreground, while a warm close-up selfie with a team member highlighted the close bond shared throughout the shoot.

The actress also treated fans to lively behind-the-scenes videos filled with laughter and personality. The clips showed Hania making silly faces alongside members of the creative team before the camera zoomed in on her flawless makeup and radiant smile.