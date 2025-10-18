Bashir Sweets faces action for Electricity Theft

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Baghbanpura Subdivision uncovered large-scale electricity theft at Bashir Sweets and Bakers, involving millions of rupees.

A report in local media said the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Baghbanpura revealed that the bakery had been illegally tapping into the power supply through a direct connection. Authorities immediately disconnected electricity to the premises.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of SE Eastern Umar Bilal and XEN Baghbanpura Abid Gujar. LESCO officials emphasized that strict action will continue against individuals involved in electricity theft.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) intensified operations against electricity theft across the city, targeting homes, businesses, and industrial units illegally tapping power.

During recent raids, several establishments were caught using unauthorized connections. Power supplies to these premises were immediately disconnected.

LESCO officials stressed that strict action will continue, warning that anyone found involved in power theft will face legal consequences.