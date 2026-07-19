Big Screens Set Up in Lahore, Islamabad, Gujranwala for FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

LAHORE – Football fever grips Pakistan, and district administrations have finalized arrangements for mega live screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

In Lahore, mega screens will broadcast football’s biggest clash at Liberty Chowk, where fans will watch Spain and Argentina, locking horns on a giant outdoor screen.

In Islamabad, authorities prepare to host mega public screening of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, offering fans the chance to witness the sport’s biggest spectacle on a giant outdoor screen.

Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and the district administration have finalized arrangements for a grand live screening at D-Chowk, where Spain and Argentina will face off in a blockbuster final for football’s ultimate prize. The live broadcast will begin at 11:00 p.m. tonight.

A large number of football fans are expected to converge on public spaces to witness historic showdown on the big screen, creating a vibrant fan festival.

The district administration says the match will be shown on what it claims is Pakistan’s largest outdoor LED screen, turning D-Chowk into a football fan zone for supporters from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Food stalls and other public facilities have also been arranged, while visitors have been advised to follow traffic police guidelines regarding parking and road access.

The final promises a fascinating contest between two footballing powerhouses. Spain, renowned for its possession-based style and tactical discipline, will be aiming to lift its second FIFA World Cup title after its triumph in 2010. Argentina, meanwhile, will be looking to add another World Cup crown to its rich footballing history, relying on its blend of attacking flair, resilience, and tournament experience.

Both sides have impressed throughout the tournament, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter that could produce another memorable chapter in World Cup history.

The district administration has urged visitors to cooperate with security personnel and follow traffic and parking instructions to ensure orderly movement around the venue during the event.