Ayeza Khan serves Bold Glamour with Stunning Vacation Look in Scotland

Pakistani diva Ayeza Khan is proving her aura again as her latest getaway in Glasgow, Scotland captivated fans with a fashion-forward look that perfectly blended luxury and comfort.

Mere Paas Tum Ho star stepped out in a stunning dual-toned slip dress that flaunts her understated sophistication. The outfit with black lace detailing across the bodice, complemented by flowing cream-beige skirt that created a graceful, feminine silhouette. She paired the chic look with classic black sneakers, balancing high-fashion aesthetics with all-day travel comfort.

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With gradient sunglasses, thick gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace enhanced her look. She can be seen with black shoulder bag, and flawless tight low bun. Every accessory complemented the ensemble without overpowering it, creating a polished yet relaxed vacation aesthetic.

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The actress explored one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks, the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Inside the museum, she captured elegant moments beneath the magnificent vaulted ceilings and in front of the iconic pipe organ, reflecting her appreciation for art, history, and timeless architecture.

Her effortless smile and composed demeanor made every snapshot feel authentic, proving that simplicity often creates the strongest fashion statement.

Fans are however not impressed by her revealing look as Khan used to dress modest. Some of her fans embraced the actress’s Glasgow appearance, with fashion lovers praising her ability to merge elegance with practicality.

Fashion enthusiasts also highlighted her ability to make travel dressing appear both luxurious and accessible—a combination that has become increasingly popular among celebrities worldwide.