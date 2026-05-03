Ayeza Khan faces ire over Bold Jewellery Photoshoot

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has once again become the center of online attention after her latest jewellery campaign photoshoot for Honey Jewellers went viral on social media.

Humraaz star was seen wearing peach and silver embellished mermaid-style outfit, paired with a striking emerald and diamond jewellery set from Hanif Jewellers. The pictures, released under collection titled Nagar, quickly spread across Instagram and other platforms, drawing massive engagement from fans and critics alike.

As her fans admired glamour and high-fashion styling of the shoot, the pictures triggered a wave of mixed reactions online. Some social media users questioned her evolving fashion direction, comparing it to her earlier image, while others discussed the broader trend of celebrities shifting toward more bold and experimental brand collaborations.

Despite controversy, the shoot boosted online conversation around the actress, once again proving her strong influence in Pakistan’s entertainment and fashion industry. Known for hit dramas like Mere Paas Tum Ho, Pyare Afzal, and Jaan-e-Jahan, Ayeza continues to remain one of the most followed and talked-about celebrities in the country.