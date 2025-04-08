Ayeza Khan faces ire for Bold look in new viral pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Ayeza Khan’s western outfit sparks controversy on social media as mother of two slayed in her new avatar.

Khan, known for on-screen performances, also amassed a huge following on social sites like Instagram. The Pyarey Afzal star actress shared snaps from a bold new photoshoot that sparked mixed reactions among her fan base, with many criticizing her for straying from her usual traditional style.

The latest Instagram post shows Khan slaying in a shimmering black silk bodice, glittery pants, and a stylish coat. She complemented the look with a bold bob-like hairstyle and full-glam makeup, a sharp departure from her usual soft and graceful appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The photoshoot didn’t sit well with many fans as the comments section was flooded with criticism, with users expressing disappointment and disapproval.

One user called it failed attempt at looking modern, while others wrote “Don’t be so overconfident to wear something that doesn’t flatter you.”

Despite backlash, Ayeza remains a style icon and sought-after face in both television and fashion. Known for collaborating with major brands and frequently modeling in high-end campaigns, the actress continues to make waves both on and off-screen.