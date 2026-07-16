Huma Saleem accuses ‘famous cricketer’ of harassment, mental abuse

LAHORE – Pakistani actress and model Huma Saleem has accused a famous Pakistani cricketer of harassment, mental abuse, intimidation, and defamation, saying she is preparing to initiate legal proceedings and will present evidence through her legal team in the coming days.

In a statement shared on social media, Huma Saleem alleged that the cricketer without naming him contacted her family members, friends, and people associated with the entertainment industry in an attempt to damage her reputation.

“I’m writing this in a very unsettling time & want to expose a famous cricketer who is a cheat fraud & womaniser & today they crossed the limit by threatening & harassing me while I have been in no contact with him since 2 months & whenever i try to move on he always come back & disturbs me mentally & no woman can intentionally socially defame herself until the threshold exceeds”.

“I will expose this bloody cricketer that what they do in hotels with the PCB money in the recent times & this person will be exposed in coming days with my legal team,” he wrote in a post on social media.

“First they messaged me my family & my colleagues & when i have started my work they are trying to defame me professionally by messaging to my work related colleagues I have been facing this harassment also while i was with him & this is all due to his family & himself & this is the most heinous thing to damage any person reputation though they have spend a time toghether”.

“I have been in an abusive relationship & still I never said anything but this time my threshold has exceeded & now its high time to expose this bloody cricketer,” she wrote..

According to her, her legal team is compiling documentary evidence, and additional details along with supporting material will be presented during legal proceedings in the coming days.