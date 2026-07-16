Who Knows Rajab Butt? Waseem Abbas on YouTuber’s Feud with Fahad Mustafa

LAHORE – The heated feud between Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa and YouTuber Rajab Butt was a thing of the past, but the matter just got viral as seasoned actor Waseem Abbas made an explosive statement on the internet sensation for disrespecting showbiz stars.

Appearing in a podcast, Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor did not hold back when asked about the clash that erupted after Fahad Mustafa criticized family vloggers, saying they were “selling their families” for views and fame. Throwing his weight behind Fahad Mustafa’s unmatched popularity, Abbas questioned Rajab Butt’s recognition, saying, “Who knows Rajab Butt? Fahad Mustafa is Pakistan’s biggest hero and one of the industry’s greatest success stories.”

He went on to say that anyone unfamiliar with Fahad Mustafa must have been living in a jungle, adding that he has never watched a single video or clip by Rajab Butt. Abbas acknowledged that Rajab may be a bigger name on YouTube but insisted that Fahad’s nationwide fame—largely built through the massive success of Jeeto Pakistan—puts him in a different league.

However, Waseem Abbas did not give Fahad Mustafa a free pass. The senior actor disagreed with Fahad’s sweeping criticism of family vloggers, saying such remarks should not have been made. He also criticized Rajab Butt’s fiery reaction, arguing that even if he felt offended, he should have responded with more maturity and respect instead of escalating the controversy.

Abbas’ balanced comments have struck a chord with many viewers, earning widespread praise across social media. Fans applauded him for refusing to blindly support either side and for calling out both Fahad Mustafa’s controversial statement and Rajab Butt’s aggressive response.

The controversy first erupted last year after Fahad Mustafa’s remarks about family vloggers went viral. Rajab Butt fired back during a podcast in Dubai, saying he did not know much about Fahad Mustafa but believed seniority means nothing without professionalism and respect. He argued that true respect must be earned rather than demanded.

Rajab also claimed that times have changed, saying today’s younger generation refuses to stay silent when treated disrespectfully, regardless of a person’s age or status.

Questioning criticism by Jeeto Pakistan host, Rajab rejected the claim that family vloggers exploit their loved ones. He went a step further by accusing Fahad of benefiting from other people’s families in his own content, calling the criticism hypocritical.