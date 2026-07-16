Pakistan faces fresh EU GSP+ Scrutiny over ‘Enforced Disappearances, Media Freedom’

BRUSSELS – European Commission’s latest GSP+ monitoring assessment expressed grave concerns over Pakistan’s human rights record, warning that systemic shortcomings persist despite some legislative progress.

The report sheds light on worsening trends in enforced disappearances, minority rights, media freedom, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly, while saying that impunity for human rights violations remains a major concern in South Asian nation.

The Commission issued one of its strongest assessments yet of Pakistan’s human rights situation, saying the country continues to face “grave concerns” over its implementation of international human rights obligations despite some legislative reforms.

EU Report

It mentioned that European Commission received Single-Entry Point (SEP) complaint against Pakistan in 2025, showing growing concerns within European Union regarding the country’s compliance with the conditions attached to the GSP+ trade arrangement.

Commission expresses particular concern over continued rise in reports of enforced disappearances, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alongside allegations of extrajudicial killings.

Pakistan’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disahe appearances failed to establish accountability or effectively determine the whereabouts of missing persons. Although more than 9,000 cases have been closed, the Commission notes that none have resulted in findings of state involvement. It further criticises the practice of closing cases after a victim is considered to have returned home or is presumed dead without documenting what occurred during the period of disappearance.

While some families received financial compensation, the report stated that these payments have been made only on a limited basis and without a clearly defined legal framework. The government has also maintained that separate legislation criminalising enforced disappearances is unnecessary, arguing that existing criminal laws already cover such conduct.

The report raised fresh alarm over amendments to Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act and related provincial legislation in Balochistan and Punjab.

The amendments permit preventive detention without formal charges, trial, meaningful judicial oversight, or effective legal remedies. When combined with legislation such as the Actions (in Aid of Civil Power) Regulation, these powers risk eroding safeguards against arbitrary detention and may facilitate practices associated with enforced disappearances.

Commission also warns that these laws could disproportionately affect minorities, political opponents, journalists, human rights defenders, students, and even relatives of disappeared persons.

The report recognises the adoption of implementation rules for the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act in November 2025 as a positive institutional step. It also notes that authorities have begun training police officers and judicial officials.

Available evidence has yet to demonstrate measurable improvements in the investigation or prosecution of torture cases, the report said, adding that the continuing concern that evidence allegedly obtained through torture may still be admitted during criminal proceedings.