Roti price dispute deepens as Naan Bakers Association warns of tandoor shutdown

LAHORE – The dispute between the Naan Bakers Association and the Punjab Food Department over bread prices remains unresolved.

According to reports, the Naan Bakers Association has called a meeting on Saturday to discuss the pricing dispute with the Food Department, during which new prices for roti and naan are expected to be announced.

Association said a decision has been made to price roti at Rs25 and naan at Rs35. They warned that if authorities attempt to impose prices by force, bakery ovens (tandoors) will be shut down in protest.

Reports added that the Punjab government has yet to finalize new official prices for roti and naan.