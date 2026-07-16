Bahawalpur Air Link restored after 3 Years as New Airline starts flight operations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s aviation sector welcomes a new private carrier, South Air, which officially launched its flight operations for domestic air travel. The inaugural flights departed from Karachi Airport, where passengers were welcomed in a celebratory atmosphere.

One of the biggest highlights of launch is the restoration of Bahawalpur’s air connectivity after a 3-year suspension, reconnecting Southern Punjab city with the national aviation network and offering travelers renewed convenience.

As part of its initial operations, South Air introduced direct flights from Karachi to Turbat, Quetta, Islamabad, and Bahawalpur, expanding travel options and strengthening regional connectivity across Pakistan.

On its very first day, the airline successfully operated eight domestic flights, signaling an ambitious start and underscoring its commitment to enhancing the country’s air transport infrastructure.

South Air entered the market with fleet of modern ATR aircraft, aiming to provide reliable, efficient, and comfortable domestic travel. Industry observers believe the airline’s arrival could increase competition, improve passenger services, and play a key role in expanding Pakistan’s domestic aviation network.

South Air was launched in November 2025 and backed by SOS Group to enhance domestic air connectivity by linking major hubs with smaller and underserved cities across the country, including regions in Balochistan, South Punjab, interior Sindh, and northern areas.

The airline operates small fleet of ATR 72 turboprop aircraft suitable for short-haul routes and focuses on making air travel more affordable, safe, and accessible to reduce reliance on long road journeys. Key routes include the inaugural Karachi-Multan service, along with connections such as Karachi-Bahawalpur-Islamabad, Karachi-Gwadar, Karachi-Rahim Yar Khan, and expanding links to Quetta, Turbat, and northern destinations like Chitral and Gilgit.