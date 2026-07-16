Lahore court rejects Rehan Tariq’s post-arrest bail plea in blasphemy case

LAHORE – A district court in Lahore has rejected the post-arrest bail application filed by podcaster Rehan Tariq in a case registered under blasphemy-related charges.

The hearing of the bail petition was held at Lahore District Courts, where Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo announced the decision after hearing arguments from lawyers representing both sides.

During the proceedings, the prosecution from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) opposed the bail request. The court, after reviewing the arguments, dismissed the application.

Rehan Tariq’s lawyer, Mian Dawood Advocate, argued that the sections included in the case were bailable and maintained that the alleged remarks did not constitute blasphemy.

The case was registered by the NCCIA, according to the available information. Following the hearing, the court rejected the anchor’s post-arrest bail petition.

Earlier this month, the Lahore court handed podcast host Rehan Tariq over to National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on a six-day physical remand after his arrest in a case involving allegations of promoting religious hatred through online content.

Rehan Tariq was taken into custody by the NCCIA upon his arrival in Pakistan from London earlier on Wednesday. Authorities have registered a case against him under Sections 11-C, 295-A, and 298 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), alleging that content published online hurt religious sentiments and had the potential to incite sectarian discord.

The case stems from podcast recorded with religious scholar Syed Jawad Naqvi, which drew widespread attention and criticism on social media. According to the FIR, Rehan Tariq allegedly raised questions during the interview concerning highly sensitive and controversial sectarian issues. The complainant argued that the nature of the questions, their context, and the way they were presented could trigger debate and conflict among followers of different sects and schools of thought.