Pakistan rules out reports of Withdrawing From US-Iran Peace Efforts

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan forcefully rejected claims that it has stepped back from efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States, declaring that its diplomatic mission remains active despite rising tensions across the Middle East.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi insisted that Islamabad’s commitment to peace has not changed and emphasized that diplomacy—not conflict—remains the only viable path forward “The peace process never ends. It may face temporary setbacks, but it does not stop,” the spokesperson said.

Foreign Office reaffirmed that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) remains fully valid and continues to serve as the central framework for restoring dialogue between the parties. Andrabi said the memorandum has neither expired nor lost its relevance. He stressed that once the parties move away from confrontation, the Islamabad MoU can once again become the foundation for peace negotiations.

He also pointed to the Pakistan–Qatar Joint Communiqué of 22 June, describing it as the roadmap for implementing the peace framework and urging all parties to resume technical-level negotiations.

Reiterating Pakistan’s longstanding position first announced on 27 February, the Foreign Office said Pakistan condemns armed attacks against any country and remains committed to protecting the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan’s position has remained consistent throughout every stage of the crisis: all disputes must ultimately be resolved through dialogue and negotiations.

Pakistan warned that the ongoing tensions are already affecting global energy supplies, international trade, and food security.

Foreign Office highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, calling for the immediate restoration of normal shipping operations and guaranteeing freedom and security of navigation. Pakistan stressed that uninterrupted trade routes and petroleum supplies through the Strait are vital for regional and global stability.

Expressing concern over renewed US-Iran, the spokesperson said Pakistan continues to closely monitor developments while remaining actively engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions. Pakistan urged every party involved to exercise maximum restraint, warning that conflict benefits no one.