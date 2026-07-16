Details of taxes paid by buyers, sellers on Rs20 million property in FY2026-27

LAHORE – Both buyers and sellers are required to pay various types of fees and charges for property transactions.

This informational writing piece carries details of tentative tax paid by both sides on a property worth Rs20 million.

A property transaction involving the sale of a building valued at Rs. 20 million has resulted in total official expenses of Rs. 1,221,800, according to a transaction cost breakdown dated July 15, 2026.

The calculation shows that the buyer and seller were responsible for separate categories of charges related to the transfer of ownership.

The buyer’s share of expenses amounted to Rs671,800, while the seller’s payments totaled Rs550,000.

Among the buyer’s charges, stamp duty at 1% accounted for Rs200,000, while the Baldia/TMA charge at 1% was also listed at Rs200,000.

The buyer was further charged a registration fee of Rs1,000, PLRA charges of Rs20,000, miscellaneous expenses of Rs800, and FBR withholding tax under Section 236K amounting to Rs250,000.

The seller’s payment section included FBR withholding tax under Section 236C, recorded at Rs550,000, based on a filer rate of 2.75%.

The transaction document noted that the figures are provided for informational purposes for the Financial Year 2026–2027 and represent an estimated breakdown of taxes, duties and fees associated with the property transfer.

The details highlight the various government charges that can apply during real estate transactions and provide buyers and sellers with an overview of potential financial obligations when transferring property ownership.