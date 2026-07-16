Three more militants killed in Balochistan’s Operation Shaaban, death toll reaches 91

QUETTA – A joint operation by the Pakistan Army, the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and police, codenamed Operation Shaaban, is continuing across Balochistan.

According to security sources, three more militants were killed during the latest phase of the operation as security forces carried out targeted actions against militant hideouts.

The sources said terrorist hideouts in remote and rugged areas were successfully targeted during the operation.

With the latest casualties, the number of militants killed in Operation Shaaban has risen to 91. Since July 5, a total of 129 militants have been killed in Operation Shaaban and other intelligence-based operations, according to security officials.

Security sources said Operation Shaaban will continue until the last militant is eliminated from Balochistan.