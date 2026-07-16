Pakistan dismisses fuel shortage fears, says petroleum stocks sufficient

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Coordination and Management Council (NCMC) has reviewed and addressed concerns raised by the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) over a possible petrol shortage, assuring that adequate fuel supplies are available across the country.

According to reports, the NCMC held a meeting chaired by Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, with participation from council members, representatives of the Oil Companies Advisory Council, the Federal Board of Revenue’s Customs Wing, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and other relevant institutions.

The meeting conducted a comprehensive review of the country’s petroleum product supplies. Officials informed participants that Pakistan has ample petroleum reserves and sufficient stocks to meet current demand.

The concerns raised by OCAC regarding fuel supply were reviewed and resolved during the meeting.

OCAC representatives explained that an unusual surge in petroleum sales during the first 15 days of July had triggered supply concerns. OGRA’s analysis also pointed to the possibility of fuel hoarding amid expectations of a potential increase in petroleum prices.

The NCMC directed OGRA to ensure strict enforcement against hoarding, while provincial governments were instructed to prevent stockpiling and guarantee the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products to the public.

The council also directed all relevant authorities to maintain a continuous and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products across the country.