Mohsin Naqvi visits Boeing headquarters as PIA advances plan to buy 16 new aircraft

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Boeing’s headquarters in Washington, where discussions on Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) plan to acquire 16 new aircraft made significant progress.

According to reports, Naqvi met with Boeing Global President Brendan Nelson. A delegation from PIA’s new management also attended the meeting.

The two sides discussed the most suitable options for purchasing 16 new aircraft for the national carrier and agreed to finalize the best possible deal as soon as possible.

Naqvi thanked Nelson for assuring Boeing’s support in expediting the aircraft acquisition process for PIA.

The interior minister also praised Boeing’s pivotal role in the global aviation manufacturing industry.