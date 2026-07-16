Messi rejects World Cup bias claims, says Argentina earned success through hard work

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has dismissed allegations that FIFA favoured his team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting that Argentina’s success is the result of hard work and consistent performances—not preferential treatment.

Speaking to the media after Argentina’s 2-1 victory over England in the World Cup semi-final, Messi was asked about claims that FIFA had shown bias in Argentina’s favour.

Responding firmly, the Argentine star said, “We have been among the best teams in the world for the past four years, whether people like it or not.”

Messi added that Argentina’s achievements were earned through dedication and sustained excellence.

“What we have accomplished is not a coincidence. It is the result of continuous hard work and top performances. No one gave us anything—we earned everything ourselves,” he said.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner dedicated Argentina’s semi-final victory over England to football legend Diego Maradona, saying he would have been proud of the team’s achievement.

“Diego would have been very happy today. This is a special day for him as well, and this victory is our tribute to him,” Messi said.

He also recalled Maradona’s iconic performance against England at the 1986 World Cup, saying that Argentina’s latest triumph carried the same spirit and determination that inspired the historic victory four decades ago.

Argentina secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final by defeating England 2-1 in the semi-finals and will now face Spain in the title clash.