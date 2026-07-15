Senate body slams NCCIA DG absence, questions issuances of notices to journalists

ISLAMABAD – Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Sarmad Ali expressed concern over the absence of the director general of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) during a meeting related to issuing notices to newspaper writers.

During the session, the committee questioned why the NCCIA was issuing notices to individuals for writing columns in newspapers.

The chairman stated that issuing notices to newspaper writers was not within the agency’s authority.

The committee directed the NCCIA to refrain from harassing people who contribute articles or columns to newspapers, stating that the agency had no such mandate.

Officials of the NCCIA were not present at the committee meeting, where members discussed concerns regarding the agency’s actions related to newspaper content and writers.