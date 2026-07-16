Pta Fines Four Major Mobile Operators Rs740 Million Over Illegal Sim Issuance

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has imposed a total fine of Rs740 million on the country’s four major mobile operators for issuing SIM cards on citizens’ national identity cards without their knowledge or consent.

The regulator directed the companies to pay the fines within the stipulated deadline and warned that failure to comply would result in stricter legal action.

Breakdown of Penalties

The PTA determined the fines based on the nature and extent of regulatory violations committed by each operator.

Ufone received the largest penalty of more than Rs233.4 million for multiple breaches of SIM issuance regulations.

Zong was fined Rs155.6 million for violating established procedures governing SIM registration.

Jazz was ordered to pay Rs116.7 million for illegally issuing SIM cards and failing to maintain an effective monitoring system.

Telenor Pakistan was also fined Rs116.7 million for disregarding SIM issuance regulations.

Franchise Oversight and Biometric Lapses

In its decision, the PTA stated that mobile operators are directly responsible for any violations committed by their franchisees.

According to the authority, the companies failed to adequately supervise their franchises and biometric verification systems, allowing serious irregularities and misuse of customers’ personal data.

Illegal SIMs Pose Security Threat

The PTA stressed that issuing SIM cards without a customer’s consent is not a minor administrative lapse but a serious security risk.

The regulator warned that illegally issued SIMs can facilitate cyber fraud, identity theft and major financial crimes. It added that strict enforcement measures will continue to strengthen Pakistan’s telecom security and protect consumers from such violations.