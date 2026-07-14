Ali Gul Pir shares adorable family photos with wife and newborn son Salaar

Pakistani comedian, actor and digital creator Ali Gul Pir has shared a new collection of family photos featuring his wife, Dr Azeemah Nakhoda, and their newborn son, Salaar, delighting fans on social media.

The heartwarming pictures, posted on Instagram, capture the couple embracing parenthood as they spend time with their first child. Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and best wishes for the growing family.

Ali captioned the post with the heartfelt words, “And then there were three,” marking a new chapter in the couple’s lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Gul Pir (@therealaligulpir)

The latest update comes weeks after the comedian announced the birth of his son on June 21. At the time, he shared an emotional message about becoming a father, expressing his hope of giving his son a life filled with happiness while acknowledging that life would also bring challenges and valuable lessons.

He pledged to stand by his son’s side through every stage of life, promising his unwavering love and support as a father.

Ali also thanked his wife, Dr Azeemah Nakhoda, for what he described as the “best Father’s Day gifts,” as Salaar was born on Father’s Day, making the occasion even more memorable for the family.