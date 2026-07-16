IESCO announces Friday Power Shutdown in Islamabad, Pindi for maintenance work

ISLAMABAD – Residents of several areas in federal capital and adjoining Rawalpindi are set to experience emergency power outage on Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. after the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) announced a temporary shutdown to carry out urgent safety and maintenance work.

IESCO spokesperson said the shutdown is being conducted to ensure safe execution of emergency work on the Tariq Shaheed Feeder cable. As a result, multiple feeders connected to the Satellite Town Grid Station will remain offline during the scheduled maintenance window.

The feeders expected to be affected include Shaheed Muhammad Din, Shamsabad, Sadiqabad, Saidpur Road, C Block, Shakrial, Noor Muhammad Road, Asghar Mall, Ojhri Camp, Afandi Colony, National Market, Abdul Rehman, Urology, Haidari Chowk, Fourth Road, Commercial Center, New Millpur, Ghausia Chowk, E Block, Abu Bakr, Farooq-e-Azam, and Jamia Masjid Road.

IESCO has urged consumers in the affected localities to take necessary precautions during the temporary interruption and cooperate with the utility to ensure the maintenance work is completed safely and on schedule.