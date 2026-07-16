Trump to attend FIFA World Cup Final as Argentina, Spain gear up for Epic Clash

2026 FIFA World Cup Final is set for dramatic finale, with US President Donald Trump to attend Sunday’s showdown at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where defending champions Argentina will face tournament favorites Spain.

White House confirmed Trump’s attendance as “a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America’s ability to host the world on the grandest stage,” adding another layer of significance to a final already packed with global intrigue.

Trump will attend Sunday's FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, the White House announced. pic.twitter.com/KX3xNzoBko — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 16, 2026

With the world’s attention fixed on the title clash, the biggest question remains: Will Lionel Messi script one last World Cup fairytale with Argentina, or will Spain usher in a new era by lifting football’s most coveted trophy?

Ahead of the final, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hailed the tournament as a showcase of the United States, saying millions of visitors had seen the country’s true character despite what she described as negative portrayals in sections of the international media.

“I think the world saw that this president and this country is able to put on the greatest show in sports in the world,” Leavitt said. She added that visitors had discovered America to be welcoming and enjoyable, praising the country’s hardworking people and encouraging more foreigners to experience it firsthand.

Trump remained visible supporter of US Men’s National Team throughout the tournament. Before Americans’ opening match, he personally called the squad to wish them luck, expressing confidence that they could make a deep run in the competition. He even contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino after U.S. striker Folarin Balogun received a red card, with the suspension later being overturned.

Trump has not publicly declared support for either Argentina or Spain. His public backing has remained firmly behind the host nation’s team during the tournament.