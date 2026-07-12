England thump Norway to book Long-Awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Return

MIAMI – For more than 90 minutes, England and Norway battled under Miami’s relentless heat with World Cup semifinal place hanging in balance. Just when the contest seemed destined for another twist, Jude Bellingham seized his moment, turning into winning goal that sent England into the last four and left Norway’s remarkable campaign ending in heartbreak.

Jude Bellingham delivered when England needed him most, scoring twice including dramatic extra-time winner, to send English side into the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Norway on Saturday.

England reach the @FIFAWorldCup semi-finals for the first time since 2018 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/UdRROSr6Jb — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 12, 2026

The quarterfinal had early drama, VAR controversy, missed opportunities and a decisive moment of brilliance that kept England’s dream of ending a 60-year World Cup title drought alive.

Norway stunned England by taking the lead in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup found the back of the net, putting Thomas Tuchel’s side under pressure.

England refused to panic, and Bellingham restored parity just before halftime with a crucial equalizer in the 42nd minute, ensuring the teams went into the break locked at 1-1. The second half turned into a tense battle as both teams searched desperately for a breakthrough, but neither could find the decisive goal despite creating promising chances. With the deadlock unbroken after 90 minutes, the contest headed into an additional 30 minutes.

England struck almost immediately after extra time began. In the 93rd minute, Morgan Rogers unleashed a shot that Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland failed to hold cleanly. Bellingham reacted in an instant, pouncing on the loose ball to slot home the rebound and complete his match-winning brace.

The encounter was packed with controversial moments. Norway saw a goal ruled out after a VAR review, while England’s hopes of winning a penalty were also dashed when video officials overturned the on-field decision.

Norway continued to pile on the pressure in search of an equalizer and came agonizingly close late in the game, even rattling the woodwork. England, however, stood firm through the closing moments before the final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations among players and supporters. The victory sends England into the FIFA World Cup semifinals for the fourth time in the nation’s history.

Tuchel’s men will now face either Argentina or Switzerland in Atlanta, with the remaining quarterfinal set to determine England’s next opponent. Bellingham once again proved to be England’s talisman, taking his tournament tally to six goals with another match-winning performance that further strengthened his status as one of the standout players of the World Cup.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Norway exited the tournament with their heads held high after producing their deepest World Cup run in decades and pushing one of the favorites all the way to extra time.

England are now just one victory away from the World Cup final, with belief growing that the Three Lions could finally end their long wait for global glory and lift the trophy for the first time since 1966.