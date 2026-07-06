England survive Mexico fightback to reach FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

England booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a dramatic 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in an action-packed Round of 16 encounter, overcoming the challenge despite playing much of the second half with 10 men.

Mexico enjoyed the better share of possession early on, but England struck twice in quick succession through Jude Bellingham to seize control of the contest.

The midfielder opened the scoring in the 36th minute, heading home from a Bukayo Saka cross, before doubling the advantage moments later after Harry Kane set him up following a Mexican turnover.

The hosts responded before the break when Julian Quinones fired home from close range, reducing the deficit to 2-1. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford then produced a crucial save to deny Raul Jimenez an equaliser before half-time.

England’s task became more difficult early in the second half after Jarell Quansah was shown a red card for a challenge on Jesus Gallardo. Despite being a player down, the Three Lions extended their lead when Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel fouled Anthony Gordon inside the penalty area. Kane calmly converted the resulting spot-kick for his sixth goal of the tournament.

Mexico were awarded a penalty of their own after a VAR review determined that Kane had fouled Brian Gutierrez. Jimenez converted from the spot to make it 3-2 and set up a tense finish.

The co-hosts pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but England defended resolutely to preserve their lead and secure a place in the last eight. The victory sets up a quarter-final meeting with Norway in Miami on 11 July after the Scandinavian side eliminated Brazil.