Spain defeat France 2-0 to reach 2026 FIFA World Cup final after 16 years

Spain secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time in 16 years after defeating France 2-0 in the first semifinal played in Dallas.

Spain made an aggressive start to the match and took the lead in the 22nd minute when Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty. The goal was his fifth of the World Cup.

The second goal came in the 58th minute as Pedro Porro found the net with a superb strike, extending Spain’s advantage and putting the team firmly in control.

France, who had scored eight goals during the tournament, were unable to respond. Star forward Kylian Mbappe created chances but could not find the back of the net in the semifinal.

The victory sends Spain into the World Cup final for the first time since 2010, when the team lifted the tournament trophy.

The second semifinal is scheduled for tomorrow, with Argentina set to face England for the remaining place in the final.