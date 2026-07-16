Punjab CM announces 1Lac Free Electric Bikes for Students – Check Eligibility and Apply Online

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the distribution of 100,000 free electric bikes as part of a sweeping education reform package to make education more accessible and affordable in the region.

She made the announcement during a ceremony in Arifwala, where CM unveiled several student-focused initiatives designed to remove financial and transportation barriers that often prevent young people from completing their education. The free electric bike scheme will provide students with a safe, reliable, and independent mode of transport, particularly benefiting those who struggle to travel between home and their educational institutions.

The initiative is also part of Punjab’s growing commitment to environmentally friendly transportation. Alongside the bike scheme, the government plans to expand its fleet of green electric buses dedicated to students, ensuring safer, more comfortable, and eco-friendly travel across the province.

CM said Punjab government is responsible for the welfare of nearly 130 million citizens, including millions of students, making education one of its highest priorities. She added that providing transport facilities would help eliminate practical challenges that force many students, especially those from low-income families, to discontinue their studies.

The electric bike scheme is only one part of a much larger education development plan. The Punjab government has also announced 100,000 laptops for deserving students, 50,000 merit-based scholarships for higher education and Rs40 billion to improve public schools by constructing classrooms.

She also announced Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs for the first time, giving students access to modern technologies and preparing them for future careers.

Although CM officially announced the scheme, applications for the 100,000 free electric bikes have not yet opened. Authorities have also not released the official registration schedule, eligibility criteria, or distribution mechanism. Students are advised to wait for the official notification before submitting any application.

Where to Apply?

Once registrations begin, applications are expected to be accepted through the official government platforms:

CM e-Bikes Scheme Portal

Official Punjab Government website

To avoid delays once applications begin, students should keep the following documents ready:

CNIC or B-Form

Punjab domicile

Student ID card or enrollment certificate

Learner’s permit or valid motorcycle driving licence (if required under the final policy)

Recent passport-size photograph

Eligibility

For CM e-Bike schemes, applicants are expected to be a regular student enrolled in a recognized educational institution in Punjab, at least 18 years of age, and possess valid learner’s permit or motorcycle driving licence.

Since this latest initiative offers 100,000 free electric bikes, the government may revise the eligibility rules, selection process, or distribution criteria before registrations officially begin.