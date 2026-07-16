Qamar Raza hits back at JAAC, says Peace Initiative Twisted for ‘Cheap Publicity’

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Syed Qamar Raza has strongly rejected the allegations made in a recent press release issued by the banned Joint Awami Action Committee, accusing the group of attempting to mislead the public by distorting facts and relying on speculation.

Raza said his contact with members of the committee was entirely a personal initiative aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing situation. He made it clear that, as Chairman of the OPF, the welfare, protection, and concerns of overseas Pakistanis remain his foremost responsibility.

Dismissing suggestions of any political motive, Qamar Raza said his outreach was neither for personal gain nor on behalf of any political stakeholder. Instead, he said, the sole purpose was to persuade the committee’s members to reject violence and embrace dialogue as the only viable path forward.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Chairman said most members of the banned committee responded positively and rationally to the proposal for a peaceful settlement, expressing a willingness to consider reconciliation over confrontation.

He however expressed regret that what he described as a sincere and well-intentioned peace effort was being exploited by certain individuals seeking “cheap media publicity.” He categorically denied acting as a representative of any third party, asserting that he spoke only on behalf of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and the people it serves.

Reaffirming his commitment to public welfare, Syed Qamar Raza said his efforts were driven solely by his love for the region and its people. He maintained that initiatives promoting peace, reconciliation, and the well-being of the public would continue despite what he termed a negative campaign against his efforts.

He called for meaningful dialogue and peaceful engagement remain the only sustainable way to resolve disputes and ensure stability, adding that campaigns aimed at undermining reconciliation would not deter him from pursuing the public interest.