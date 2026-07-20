TikTok LIVE to be banned in Pakistan over Vulgar Content?

LAHORE – TikTok LIVE amasses huge audience in Pakistan, due to lightly moderated content. However, the platform has also come under increasing scrutiny as concerns grow over the spread of explicit material, the influence of monetization on content creation, and the accessibility of such content to minors.

These ongoing issues have fueled fresh speculation about possible regulatory action against TikTok LIVE. A viral claim circulating on social media suggests that the Pakistani government is considering a ban on TikTok LIVE and its monetization features, with reports alleging that authorities may direct local banks to stop processing TikTok payouts.

PML-N lawmaker Hina Parvez Butt also shared a recent post saying “Spread as much shamelessness as you can on TikTok Live, earn that much money. The filth these people stir up on TikTok Live, God forbid. Unfortunately, these folks are heroes to our kids and youth; now everyone wants to get rich overnight, everyone’s chasing shortcuts. Social media has as many benefits as it does harms, but the most poisonous ones are family vloggers and TikTok Live streamers who are spoiling our children.”

ٹک ٹاک لائیو پر جتنی بے حیائی پھیلاؤ اتنے پیسے کماؤ۔ ٹک ٹاک لائیو میں جتنا گند یہ لوگ مچاتے ہیں اللہ کی پناہ۔ بدقسمتی سے بچوں اور نوجوانوں کے یہ لوگ ہیرو ہیں، اب ہر کوئی راتو رات امیر ہونا چاہتا ہے، ہر کوئی شارٹ کٹ چاہتا ہے۔ سوشل میڈیا کے جتنے فوائد اتنے نقصانات بھی ہیں، سب سے… https://t.co/Xverf0hHnk — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) July 19, 2026

If implemented, such a move would effectively suspend earnings for thousands of Pakistani content creators. Officials are concerned that TikTok’s LIVE gifting and monetization system encourages users, particularly young creators, to produce increasingly explicit or sensational content in pursuit of higher viewer engagement and financial rewards. The posts further argue that this content is easily accessible to minors and could negatively affect Pakistan’s social and cultural values.

Concerns about inappropriate content on TikTok are not new. Pakistan previously taken stern actions against the platform, including temporary bans in 2020, over the presence of content deemed “immoral” or “indecent.” Authorities have repeatedly urged TikTok to improve its content moderation practices.

Similarly, criticism of LIVE-stream monetization is not unique to Pakistan. Around the world, policymakers and child safety advocates have questioned whether virtual gifts and creator payouts incentivize risky, exploitative, or inappropriate behavior in an effort to maximize earnings.

Despite the widespread circulation of these claims, there is no official statement from the federal government of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirming plans to ban TikTok LIVE or instruct banks to halt payments to creators.