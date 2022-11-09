Big decisions expected as PM Shehbaz jets off to London to meet brother Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for Britain for crucial talks with his brother Nawaz Sharif after concluding his visit to Egypt.

Reports quoting sources said the premier will discuss PTI’s long march besides other key political and economic situations.

Information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that Prime Minister has set out on a private visit to the United Kingdom after attending the COP27 conference.

PML-N supremo will reportedly direct the premier over some crucial matters. Earlier, ruling coalition dismissed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections, saying only the coalition parties will decide when to hold elections in the country.

PM stresses combined efforts to fight climate change

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended COP27 where he urged the international community to extend additional financial aid to his country and not loans to set up resilient infrastructure as the South Asian country suffered life and economic losses due to massive floods this year.

PM Shehbaz also co-chaired, together with the Norwegian prime minister, a high-level roundtable discussion titled ‘Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities.’ He attended the “Middle East Green Initiative Summit” hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Egypt.

Sharif said at the High-Level Segment of COP27, he presented flood devastation in Pakistan as an example of what climate change can do to a country. He said that he drew the global leaders' attention to the need for bridging massive financing gaps, inclusion of loss and damage in the COP27 agenda.