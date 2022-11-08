Pakistan announces public holiday on Iqbal Day

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a local holiday on November 9 (Monday) across the country on the occasion of Iqbal Day, the birth anniversary of poet of the East-- Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

The government has issued a notification in this regard.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born on November 9th 1877 and had played a crucial role in the success of Pakistan Movement. He died on April 21, 1938.