Pakistan announces public holiday on Iqbal Day
Web Desk
02:55 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a local holiday on November 9 (Monday) across the country on the occasion of Iqbal Day, the birth anniversary of poet of the East-- Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

The government has issued a notification in this regard.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born on November 9th 1877 and had played a crucial role in the success of Pakistan Movement. He died on April 21, 1938.

